COVID-19 and youth sports: What is safe and what isn't?

After a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, a return to play needs to be cleared.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The spring is here and summer is just around the corner.

Of course, this means the return of youth sports of these seasons.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is trying to find ways to safely interact in our socially-distant world.

Dr. Sean Campbell from Wellspan Pediatric Medicine at Joppa Road in York and Shrewsbury offered tips on how to help get their children cleared to return to sports following a positive COVID-19 test.

He joined FOX43 Morning News via Skype to discuss what the child may need to be cleared after a positive test.