You can report a pothole in Harrisburg using new online tool

The city's public works department is encouraging anyone who knows of a pothole in the city to report it.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Now that the weather is warmer, the city of Harrisburg is filling in potholes. City officials are now asking for help from people who live and drive in Harrisburg.

You can report a pothole in the city at HarrisburgPA.gov/pothole. There you'll just drop a pin at the location of the pothole, enter a brief description to help crews locate it and hit submit. If you don't have access to a computer, you can also call 717-412-4320.

All pothole reports will be sent to the Harrisburg City Public Works Department. They try to get all potholes reported filled within a couple days. Crews will cut around a pothole, clean it out, pour in tack coat to help the asphalt stick better, and then level it all out.

"We want to make sure we keep those [large potholes] to a minimum, actually we want them all clear," Jeff Baltimore, Harrisburg Public Works Operations Manager said. "Because we ride these streets too. Now there's a lot more profile cars and they get damaged real quick."

Baltimore told FOX43 it takes them about 15 minutes to fill a pothole, depending on its size. They start early in the morning until they run out of asphalt, and typically get around 20-25 potholes filled everyday. They prioritize bigger potholes first.