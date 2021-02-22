Restaurants dishing up tasty deals for 11th Annual York Restaurant Week

This year's Restaurant Week is especially important to the York community and all of the restaurants involved, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

YORK, Pa. — Restaurant Week returns to York for the 11th year!

This year is especially important to the York community and all of the restaurants involved, because of the pandemic.

According to Restaurant Week organizers, this may be their biggest year yet with just under 40 restaurants involved.

Participating restaurants are offering a select affordable menu, in addition to their traditional menu.

Lunch options can be priced at $5, $10, and $15. Dinner options will also vary in price from $20, $30, and $40.

"It's a great week for people to not only support their favorite spots, but to get out and sample something new. That's something we're pushing for, the affordable options to get people out and try a new spot.. see what they have to offer," said Matthew Davis, Event Organizer for RWYork.

Dining in, ordering take out or delivery, or purchasing gift cards are all ways you can support the restaurant industry right now.

For more info about York Restaurant Week, participating restaurants, and menus, you can visit their website.

Restaurant Week York runs through February 28.