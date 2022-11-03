York Jewish Community Center hosting open house and Purim celebration

Starting Friday and running through the weekend, the community center will be having an open house and offering drop-in classes.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York Jewish Community Center is having a weekend full of celebration.

Starting Friday and running through the weekend, the community center will be having an open house and offering drop-in classes.

People are invited to enjoy entertainment, participate in crafts and activities, and drop-in free group fitness classes. Food trucks will also be available throughout the weekend celebration.

Tours of the community center's facility will be offered throughout each day. Those who stop by will be able to get a glimpse at the fitness center, gymnasium, group fitness classes, on-site café, and a wide range of cultural, social, and inclusive programs.

The open house is taking place shortly before Purim, a holiday that recounts the saving of the Jews from a threatened massacre during the Persian period (539-330 BCE). The holiday is traditionally celebrated with community celebrations and giving of gifts to friends and the poor.

Celebrations will also be taking place for the holiday at the community center.

Click here to see the full schedule of the event.