Annual York Jewish Community Center holding drive-thru event, putting twist on annual food festival

The York Jewish Community Center (JCC) is putting a twist on a now 30 year tradition to help keep everyone safe.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Food festivals often bring a lot of people together, but the annual festivals we love have had to make some changes because of COVID-19.

This year, they are holding a drive-thru event so guests will still be able to get the cultural experience.

It's something organizers love working behind the scenes to make happen every year.

The JCC's annual food festival typically draws over a thousand people. Organizers said they are looking forward to seeing those same faces, just curb side!

Of course there's going to be brisket, pastrami, matzah ball soup, and plenty of dessert. You just want to make sure you get your order in by the deadline -- which is quickly approaching.

The 30th Annual York JCC Food Festival by drive-thru will be held on Sunday, April 25 from 12:00 p.m. through 4:00 p.m.

Orders must be placed by Wednesday April 21 either in person at the JCC, online, or by phone at (717) 843-0918.

They will not be accepting day of orders.

You can find more information about their drive-thru food fest online.