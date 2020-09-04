York County SPCA still delivering pet food during COVID-19 pandemic

Volunteers with the York County SPCA know times are tough but they are still making pet food deliveries to owners in need.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Just like humans need to eat, so do our pets!

It can be a difficult time for some pet owners to get food, especially during the coronavirus outbreak. The York County SPCA knows that, and that's why they are still delivering pet food to those who need it.

York County SPCA We're still delivering! York County SPCA Volunteers, Janet and Barry... Sweitzer, prepare to deliver dog and cat food to area senior centers and the York County Food Bank. The York County SPCA, through its Pet Pantry, provides free dog and cat food to area seniors and low-income families to help those with cats and dogs keep their pets with them through this difficult time and throughout the year.

The York County SPCA posted on their Facebook page Wednesday, letting people know they are still making cat and dog food deliveries locally, to senior centers and the York County Food Bank.

With the help of their pet pantry, the York County SPCA is able to provide free dog and cat food to seniors and low income families in the area.

They said the free food they deliver helps people care for their animals and keeps them healthy during this difficult time.

Being able to provide food with the help of the pet pantry, allows families to keep their pets. According to the York County SPCA its better for pets to be with their owners rather than being surrendered to them.

Pet food sales seem to be up according to Yahoo Finance. They said people have been stocking up and clearing out shelves at grocery stores since the outbreak began.

A reminder to be conscious of what you're purchasing, and only buy what you need!