York County Food Bank obtains second location to help with high demand of food

The York County Food Bank, and volunteers are working around the clock to keep up with the growing need of the hungry due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting many households and is causing a lot of people left struggling in our communities to afford food.

Never in the food banks 40 year history have they experienced such a high demand for food, says the York County Food Bank. They are now working around the clock to try and keep up with the demand.

The York County Food Bank is now opening a second location in East York to help the growing need of the hungry.

Volunteers will be packing emergency food boxes containing three to four meals and frozen items-- including meat, dairy, and produce to distribute to households.

The York County Food Bank says the additional location is a game changer and it will help them fully serve the growing numbers that are in need of food assistance in York County.

The food distributions will take place every Tuesday, until further notice.

COVID-19 Disaster Drive-Thru Distribution:

York County Food Bank’s East York Emergency Food Hub

1094 Haines Road York, PA 17404

(building next to the Salvation Army)

Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

They are asking to please bring only one family member per house hold if possible, and to stay in your vehicle. Volunteers will load everything into the cars, limiting interaction.

COVID-19 Disaster Walk-Up Food Distribution:

York County Food Bank (main location)

254 W Princess St. York, 17401

Tuesdays from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

If you can, the food bank needs your help too. Donations help them buy food supplies, or if you are healthy you can sign up to volunteer!

You can visit their website to learn more.