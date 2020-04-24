York County Food Bank holding pop-up food distribution on Saturday

With a higher demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, the York County Food Bank is doing everything they can to help the community.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Many continue to struggle to put food on the table and feed their families during the pandemic, but the York County Food Bank is here to help.

On Saturday they are holding a pop-up drive-thru food distribution.

Early on in April, the York County Food Bank drastically scaled up their operations to keep up with the amount of households needing help.

To anyone struggling to purchase groceries during the outbreak, they've been offering weekly drive-thru and walk up services giving out free emergency food boxes to feed a family of four, for up to five days.

The pop-up drive-thru food distribution is on Saturday, April 25:

- From 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.

- 139 Manchester St., Glen Rock

The York County Food bank is asking for trunks to be cleared out so they can easily load the food box into peoples cars, and if you can only bring one family member per household to please do so.

No ID is required.

The emergency food box consists of fresh and frozen meat, dairy, produce, and non-perishables.