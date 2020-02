Chocolate beer could make your Valentine's Day even sweeter.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just days away!

While many will enjoy some chocolate with their sweetheart, others will want to enjoy some alcohol as well.

Nowadays, the love of both can be combined into one.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Glenn Smith from the York County Ale Trail stopped by the set with chocolate beers from Old Forge and Collusion Tap Works.