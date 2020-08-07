York City officials remind residents of firework regulations after safety concerns

Following numerous complaints about safety and noise, city officials remind residents of restrictions in place with fireworks.

YORK, Pa. — Even though the Fourth of July is over, firework celebrations are still causing some disruptions in York.

The York City Council says they have received numerous complaints regarding safety and noise. They sent a release reminding the community about guidelines that must be followed in the city, or further measures may be taken.

The release mentions that fireworks, bottle rockets, and roman candles -- all classified as "Consumer Fireworks" or "Class C" fireworks are legal.

According to officials the city received a number of complaints in regards to fire hazards, safety concerns, noise, and constantly hearing fireworks at all times of the day and night.

Officials say of course they want residents to celebrate, but celebrations can be done in a responsible manner and accordance with the law. If not, individuals risk being fined or prosecuted.

Although some firework purchases are legal, York City leaders say there are still restrictions in place that apply while using them:

They cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without express permission of the property owner.

They cannot be discharged from or within a motor vehicle or building.

They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building.

They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present.

They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.