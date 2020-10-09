Pennsylvanians encouraged to light a candle on World Suicide Prevention Day

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), says they are dedicated to working together to reduce the number of veteran suicides to zero.

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — September 10, marks World Suicide Prevention Day. Now more than ever it is so important to check in on friends and family. Just having a simple conversation shows you care, and can go a long way.

World Suicide Prevention Day is meant to raise awareness and eliminate thee negative stigmas surrounding mental illness.

Thursday night, the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is asking everyone in the commonwealth to light a candle at 8:00 p.m., in observance of the day.

The organization says they are dedicated to working together to reduce the number of veteran suicides to zero.

“Lighting a candle on World Suicide Prevention Day is not just a heartfelt gesture, it allows a conversation to begin and hopefully spreads an important message that we all care about those lost to suicide, survivors of suicide and those considering suicide. Anyone can help prevent veteran suicide," said Rick Hamp, special assistant to the deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs.

According to a release from the DMVA, about 17 veterans die by suicide every day.

Roughly 47,000 people die by suicide in the United States a year. However, they say military veterans are 1.5 times more likely to die by suicide than those not serving in the military-- which is a big problem among vets.

For females, their risk factor is higher. Comparing those numbers to the state, Pennsylvania roughly serves 800,000 veterans according to the DMVA, which is the fourth largest veteran population in the nation.

On Thursday, Governor Tom Wolf will also be recognizing the day.

Governor Wolf, Prevent Suicide PA, and the General Assembly will recognize World Suicide Prevention Day and National Suicide Prevention Month. They are expected to release a four year Statewide Suicide Prevention Plan.

According to a release the plan is designed to reduce suicide in Pennsylvania by fighting stigma, increasing training and education on suicide and mental health, improving data collection for suicide, and supporting clinical practices and treatment to prevent suicide and help those who are struggling or in crisis know that things can and will get better.

If you, or someone you know needs help please reach out to someone. Help is always available.

We can all help prevent suicide.

The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals.