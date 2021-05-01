Despite their fur coats, cold weather can be dangerous for our pets

Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic shares tips on keeping our pets safe in the cold Winter months

YORK, Pa. — Winter weather will affect your pets, just as much as it affects you.

Dr. Bill Lewis from Lincoln Highway Vet Clinic in Lancaster shared more tips on how to keep our furry friends warm and happy with FOX43's Jackie De Tore.

The American Red Cross also recommends the following tips:

1. If possible, bring your pets inside during cold winter weather. Move other animals or livestock to sheltered areas and make sure they have access to non-frozen drinking water.

2. If the animals are outside, make sure their access to food and water is not blocked by snow drifts, ice or other obstacles.

3. If pets cannot come indoors, make sure they are protected by a dry, draft-free enclosure large enough to allow them to sit and lie down, but small enough to hold in the pet’s body heat. Raise the floor a few inches off the ground and cover it with cedar shavings or straw. Turn the enclosure away from the wind and cover the doorway with waterproof burlap or heavy plastic.

4. Antifreeze is a deadly poison. Wipe up spills and store antifreeze out of reach.