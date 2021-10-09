Grounds of West Manheim Elementary School serve as visual reminder of lives lost from 9/11, with thousands of flags to be displayed

Each flag placed in the grounds outside of West Manheim Elementary School will represent the tragedy of 9/11 and the lives lost that day.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and two decades later we continue to honor the 2,996 lives lost that day.

Friday morning, the grounds were bare at West Manheim Elementary School in York County. By the afternoon though, that will change thanks to the Exchange Club of Hanover hosting their 20th anniversary 9/11 Healing Field at the school.

Each flag placed in the ground will represent the tragedy of 9/11 and the lives lost that day. Teachers say the most important part of their lesson on 9/11 is to make sure the younger generation knows why it's important to honor those who are no longer here.

Teachers at West Manheim Elementary School say it's a difficult conversation to start with their students, especially at such a young age. Alexandria Fey, a fourth grader at West Manheim Elementary School, however, has a message to first responders.

“Well, it makes me feel really bad that all these people died, but I feel grateful that I live in a safe world….thank you to all first responders; I am very grateful for your kindness and courage keeping our community safe," she said.

The Exchange Club of Hanover and volunteers are expected to begin setting up the flags by 9 a.m. on Friday.

The Healing Field will consist of 3,000 American flags. Each flag will bear the name of an individual who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event is free, and open to the public. Seating is limited so organizers encourage people to bring their own chairs.

Individual flags can be sponsored and belong to the sponsor at the end of the event. Proceeds from the event will go to local fire, police, and rescue units and the Americanism, Community Service, Scholarship, and Prevention of Child Abuse Programs of the Exchange Club of Hanover.

Public Parking will be at the South Hanover Walmart Supercenter Parking Lot (Garden Center end) at 1881 Baltimore Pike, Hanover.

A shuttle bus service will also be provided, and run every 15 minutes.

Ceremony Schedule:

Sept. 10:

6 p.m.: Opening ceremony with presentations by U.S. Congressman Lloyd Smucker and a Twin Towers nurse who served at Ground Zero after the attacks.

Sept. 11:

8 a.m.: Ceremony with reading of the names of those tragically lost on 9/11

12 p.m.: Arrival of motorcycle procession from Battlefield Harley led by God Bless America Motorcycle Color Guard

1 p.m.: Presentation by an individual who worked at the World Trade Center cleanup

2 p.m.: Entertainment

Sept. 12:

10 a.m.: Presentation on the history of the flag plus a Flag Retirement Ceremony

1 p.m.: Entertainment

4 p.m.: Presentation by a survivor of Tower Two at the World Trade Center in New York

5 p.m.: Special ceremony to recognize local military personnel who lost their lives in the War on Terror

Sept. 17:

6 p.m.: Event closing ceremony

Organizers hope people will continue to stop by the school while the flags are displayed, to reflect and honor the 2,996 individuals and first responders who lost their lives.