PennDOT crews prepare for another round of snow

Crews are taking a slightly different approach with Monday's storm by not pre-treating the roadways.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — PennDOT crews are ready to go for another snow storm expected to hit our area Monday morning. Some crews began at 4am to monitor conditions as the snow headed into the area.

This snow event for PennDOT will have a cleanup focus. One thing a bit different about this storm is PennDOT has not pre-treated roadways within the last 24 hours. Instead, they are relying on salt and brine left over on the roadways from last week's storms.

Because of when this snow is expected to fall Monday morning, the later morning commute could be impacted. PennDOT is once again urging drivers to avoid traveling during this snow if possible. They say, if you must travel to use caution, drive slower than normal and be prepared for changing weather conditions. Make sure you have a full gas tank, wear your seat belt and don't tailgate.