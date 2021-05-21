Wayne Brady talks 'Game of Talents,' commercials, and more

Producer and host of FOX's "Game of Talents" joined FOX43 to discuss the show and what he loves about making it.

YORK, Pa. — Producer and host of FOX's "Game of Talents," Wayne Brady, spoke with FOX43's Amy Lutz about the new game show, what he loves about making it, and a recent commercial he did in partnership with Sheetz.

"Game of Talents," features contestants attempting to guess the hidden talents of performers. They're told to pay attention to small clues and use their senses in order to pick up on what the talents might be.

Brady recently brought a pop-up version of the show to a Sheetz in North Carolina, where he and his team shocked unsuspecting customers with an impromptu game. Contestants competed for prizes like free gas, Sheetz gift cards, and a stay at a lakeside Airbnb. This surprise pop-up game show will air as a commercial.

Brady said that he loves any sort of show that showcases talent and gives people a chance to show who they are and what makes them special.