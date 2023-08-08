Volunteers making sure no child goes hungry in East York School District | On the Bright Side

In this week's ‘On the Bright Side,’ see how a partnership is helping the East York School District fight food insecurity, year round.

YORK, Pa. — Food insecurity is an increasing problem for kids across the country.

However, volunteers with the York Power Pack distribution aim to ensure every student in the East York School District has access to healthy meals.

Each Power Pack includes milk, breakfast items, a meal recipe and ingredients, free of charge.

But sometimes, families are in need of something extra... and that's where the Giving Table comes in.



"We have tables set up at all four locations where Power Packs boxes are being distributed and then that allows the family to supplement their boxes that they're receiving," said volunteer, Jodi Diaz. "So they see other things like fresh vegetables or other items, whatever they need.”

They are distributed at Mount Pisgah Trinity United Methodist Church, Wrightsville Presbyterian, Church Hallam Trinity UCC, and East Prospect Community Center.

The joint effort continues to grow and has even inspired some good neighbors to give back.

"The giving table is all about community support.," said Diaz. "We have Flinchbaugh donating some fresh fruit every week we have local farmers, just bringing in their extra produce."

Around 50 families in the district are currently benefiting from the partnership. What began exclusively for elementary school students, is now expanding to middle and high schoolers.

"We're hoping that as the word gets out that more families take advantage of this, because we know that there's a lot of need and we want families to know we're here," said East York School District People Services Specialist, Kimmy Nickle.



The Giving Table currently needs non-perishable food and hygiene items.

To donate, volunteer or learn more about these programs, email antlewis@gmail.com.