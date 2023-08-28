'VisionCorps' helping change lives in Central Pa. | On the Bright Side

A Lancaster non-profit continues to help blind and vision impaired individuals gain independence. Meet the woman who says 'VisionCorps' changed her outlook on life.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster non-profit continues to help blind and vision impaired individuals gain independence.

"Or-Cam A-I," paints a vivid picture for the vision-impaired.

This new technology at VisionCorps in Lancaster, takes a photo of a person's environment and then explains specifically what's around them.

It's just one of the many services offered at the non-profit.

Working with Vision Corps has been a game changer for client, Christine Monaco.

She was diagnosed with a genetic eye disease at just ten-years-old, which progressed through the years.

"Things were just disappearing and becoming harder to see," said Monaco. "I lost my drivers license and I kind of spiraled into a deep depression."

But the advocates at VisionCorps gave her a renewed sense of hope.

"They helped me to know where the sink is, how to turn the dial, the microwave," she said. "All the little things."

And she's already implemented some items from the newly opened technology access center, into her everyday life.

"I have a handheld magnifier and I love it because I can bring it for my cook book, out to restaurants, to church and it's great," said Monaco. "I have it in my purse and I can bring it anywhere."

The tools and help from staff, have helped her gain back her independence, which is the non-profit's mission.

"If I want to read the mail, I don't have to wait for my husband to come home to read it to me," she said. "And I can do that because I have the resources."

If you are interested in learning more about VisionCorps, an open house will be held Wednesday, September 6th from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.