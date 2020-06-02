Valentine's Day recipes with Bonefish Grill

Need an idea for your meal for that sweet someone? Check out what Bonefish Grill is preparing that you can easily do yourself.

YORK, Pa. — Valentine's Day is just over a week away.

While many will scramble for those last minute restaurant reservations, other will turn to the power of their own two hands in search of providing nourishment for their sweet someone.

However, finding an idea for that perfect meal can be daunting.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Chef and Managing Partner Philip Paetzold prepared a Filet Thermidor along with La Fleur.

You can find the recipes below:

Filet Thermidor

Ingredients:

2 each 6 oz Filet Mignons

3 tsp Sea Salt

2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

3 Spritz of Olive Oil (Spray Bottle)

2 wt oz CKL Lobster Meat, Cooked (and thawed if frozen)

1/2 Cup Lobster Bisque (Your favorite)

2 of your favorite sides

Directions:

1. Fire up the grill to 400°F.

2. Place the steaks on a flat tray.

3. Sprinkle both sides of each steak with salt and pepper. Ensure the steaks have been evenly coated. Spray the hot grill with olive oil. Spray the steaks as well.

4. Place the steaks on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 3-4 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the steaks to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes. (This will achieve the diamond grill marks)

5. Flip the steaks over carefully and repeat step 4 until steaks are cooked to the desired temperature.

6. Remove the steaks from the grill.

7. Transfer the steaks onto two separate plates.

8. Microwave the cooked lobster meat for 20-30 seconds to heat.

9. Top each steak with 1 ounce of warm lobster meat.

10. Pour 2 ounces of lobster bisque on the front side of your proteins allowing it to pool on the plate.

11. Serve with your two favorite sides and enjoy!

La Fleur

Ingredients/Volume:

Reyka Vodka/ 1 part

Elderflower Liqueur/ ½ part

Fresh Squeezed Lemon/ ½ part

Lavender Simple Syrup/ ½ part

Sparkling Wine / 1 part

Description:

A floral twist on a classic French 75, Reyka vodka, St Germain Elderflower liqueur with fresh-squeezed lemon & house-made lavender simple syrup topped with sparkling wine and garnished with a sprig of real French lavender.

Procedure: