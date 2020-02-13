Valentine's Day Cocktails in the FOX43 Kitchen

Here are some Valentine's Day Cocktail ideas for you and your loved one.

YORK, Pa. — Valentine's Day is tomorrow!

Of course, more than a few of us will want to enjoy an alcoholic beverage with our sweetie.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some drink ideas you can make at home.

Love Bites

1 ½ oz Belvedere Vodka

¾ oz Aperol Liqueur

½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup

1 oz egg white

½ oz fresh lemon juice

3 Luxardo Maraschino Cherries

Combine first five ingredients in a shaker; shake vigorously. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with skewered cherries.

Strawberry Sparkle

3 ½ oz Verdi Strawberry Sparkletini

½ oz strawberry puree

1 each, strawberry and mint leaf

Chill first two ingredients, then combine in a martini glass; stir gently. Garnish with strawberry and mint leaf.

Southern Belle

2 oz Southern Comfort Whiskey

5 oz cranberry juice

1 dash fresh lime juice

1 lime wheel

Rainbow nonpareils

Rim a highball glass with nonpareils; set aside. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into prepared glass. Garnish with lime wheel.

Hot Doctorate

4 oz hot chocolate

1 chocolate mint cookie

Whipped cream