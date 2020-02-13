Valentine's Day Cocktails in the FOX43 Kitchen

YORK, Pa. — Valentine's Day is tomorrow!
Of course, more than a few of us will want to enjoy an alcoholic beverage with our sweetie.
Today on FOX43 Morning News, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with some drink ideas you can make at home.
Love Bites
1 ½ oz Belvedere Vodka
¾ oz Aperol Liqueur
½ oz Keep It Simple Syrup
1 oz egg white
½ oz fresh lemon juice
3 Luxardo Maraschino Cherries
Combine first five ingredients in a shaker; shake vigorously. Add ice and shake again. Strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with skewered cherries.
Strawberry Sparkle
3 ½ oz Verdi Strawberry Sparkletini
½ oz strawberry puree
1 each, strawberry and mint leaf
Chill first two ingredients, then combine in a martini glass; stir gently. Garnish with strawberry and mint leaf.
Southern Belle
5 oz cranberry juice
1 dash fresh lime juice
1 lime wheel
Rainbow nonpareils
Rim a highball glass with nonpareils; set aside. Combine first three ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and pour into prepared glass. Garnish with lime wheel.
Hot Doctorate
4 oz hot chocolate
1 chocolate mint cookie
Whipped cream
Combine first two ingredients in a mug; stir. Garnish with whipped cream and cookie.