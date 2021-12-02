Valentine's Day at home, with a twist

Will you be my quarantine? Valentine's Day is on Sunday and there are plenty of ways you can put a fun twist on celebrating this year.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Will you be my quarantine? Valentine's Day is on Sunday and there are plenty of ways you can put a twist on celebrating at this year.

For example -- Painting With A Twist, but from the comfort of your own home!

Painting With A Twist is going virtual! You can join a scheduled event, or host your own twist at home paint party.

It is similar to their in-person classes, which have been modified because of the pandemic. The benefit of the virtual classes are that you can stop and play the painting tutorial at any time so you can go at your own pace!

FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher took a virtual class from her home, to see how it all works. Check out the video above.

It's fairly easy you log on, select your painting, get your supplies, pour a glass of wine... and start painting!

They offer dozens of painting selections to pick from. Whether it's a date night, hanging with the girls, the kids, and even your pets.. there is an option for everyone.

If you're looking to plan a last minute date, it takes minutes to select a painting and then go and pick up your supplies!