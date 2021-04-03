Lancaster prepares to open mass COVID-19 vaccine site

The mass vaccination site is getting ready to open, appointments will depend on COVID-19 doses they receive. Registration will be activated early next week.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Crews continue to transform the former Bon-Ton at the Park City Center in Lancaster, as they work to get it ready to open as a mass vaccine site.

One week ago the transformation process was in the very early stages, and for the most part just rolling out carpet. Tents are now set up at the two patient entrances, cones and barriers will soon be set up -- as well as signs telling patients where to go for their vaccine.

However, the big question still remains -- will there be enough doses available to mass vaccinate? Officials have a goal to vaccinate 6,000 patients per day.

Brett Marcy, the President of Apollo Communications said they will have a soft opening on Wednesday March 10 with a limited vaccine schedule.

Marcy said they are committing to that date, and to make that happen Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health is providing a portion of its vaccines for the center.

The registration site will be activated early next week. Officials will notify the public when the site goes live early next week on VaccinateLancaster.org.

Keep in mind -- registration is not the same as scheduling an appointment. Marcy said once you are successfully registered you still have to schedule an appointment. A separate invitation email will be sent out as soon as appointments become available.

"We are still not getting much information about vaccine allocations from the state unfortunately. Obviously there is a lot of public interest in this because it will likely solve the problem created by the state’s fragmented rollout. But without a recognition from DOH that this is a better system – and the necessary allocations – it will be a challenge to do the number of vaccinations we are prepared and hoping to do," said Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons.

Just a reminder, available appointments will depend on vaccine supply. The site will be set up though, to vaccinate 200 people at once.

For those who struggle to access registration on line, they will have a phone system set up to call and speak with someone.