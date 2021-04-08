Wolf Administration holding vaccine clinic today in Harrisburg

In an effort to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the community, the Wolf Administration is holding a vaccine clinic in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — In an effort to make sure the COVID-19 vaccine is available to the community, the Wolf Administration is holding a vaccine clinic Wednesday morning in Harrisburg.

Experts say unvaccinated people make up the majority of COVID-19 cases.

"Getting vaccinated gives us the power to fight COVID-19 and provides the best protection against the COVID-19 virus and variants, including the highly transmissible Delta variant. This event, and other vaccination clinics in communities across state provide an opportunity for you and your families to get vaccinated," said Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam.

Officials said they decided to hold the event in the Capitol Complex because telework employees are now returning to work in-person, and they hope this gives people a central location to go get vaccinated.

The Department of Education is also encouraging people to stop by the free clinic on Wednesday. They said eligible students 12 and older are encouraged to get vaccinated, especially with the start of the school year right around the corner.

The clinic is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Commonwealth Keystone Building, located at 400 North Street in Harrisburg.

No registration is needed.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be provided to those who are 18 and older, they will also have a limited supply of the Pfizer vaccine for school aged kids 12 and older.

After getting the shot, food and refreshments will be available in Soldier’s Grove during the vaccination clinic. The Pretzel Spot Café food truck and the Pennsylvania Dairymen’s Association will be on-site from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.