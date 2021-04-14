UPMC to host vaccine clinic at PeoplesBank Park in York

At Wednesday's clinic UPMC will be administering 1,000 Moderna vaccines, by appointment only.

YORK, Pa. — UPMC will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in York City on Wednesday.

The clinic is a partnership with UPMC, PeoplesBank Park, and the Spanish American Multicultural Resource Center (SAMRC).

To date in the commonwealth, more than 6.5 million shots have been administered. PA health officials said almost 40% of Pennsylvanians have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to officials, more than 2.4 million people are fully vaccinated -- that's more than 1 in 5 Pennsylvanians.

For those looking to make an appointment at UMPC's vaccine clinic at York Revolution stadium you can do so over the phone or online. If that's not an option, they will be offering scheduling on site -- but no walk in requests.

You can register for the PeopleBank Park vaccine event by registering online at Vaccine.UPMC.com or by calling 844-UPMCVAC (844-876-2822).

There will also be onsite Certified Medical Interpreters as well as video remote interpretation devices, provided by UPMC.

Registration for Spanish-speaking: Those that have difficulty navigating online registration and need Spanish interpretation can call UPMC at 717-317-2620 or the SAMRC at 717-356-2947. For in person registration, visit the SAMRC in person at 426 S. George Street, York, PA, 17401.

The clinic will be open from 9:00 a.m. through 5:00 pm., on Wednesday.