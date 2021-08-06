Treating poison ivy rashes with Dr. Sean Campbell

Dr. Sean Campbell joined FOX43 on June 8 to discuss how to keep your children's skin safe while enjoying a summer of fun.

YORK, Pa. — Dr. Sean Campbell from Wellspan Pediatric Medicine at Joppa Road in York and Shrewsbury joined FOX43 on June 8 to discuss how to keep your children's skin safe while enjoying a summer of fun.

Nothing puts an end to summer fun like getting a poison ivy rash, and Dr. Campbell had some advice on how to avoid them, and how to treat them if you get them. He also discussed how to know if your child in fact has poison ivy rash, meaning what to look for.

He also said that education is the easiest way to avoid getting poison ivy—becoming aware of what the plant looks like and avoiding it. If you think you've come into contact with poison ivy, you have a chance of not developing a rash if you wash the possible infected area with soap and water within 15 minutes.

In terms of treating the rash in the event of infection, Dr. Campbell said allergy pills and hydrocortisone cream help treat it. He also said to avoid scratching as much as possible.

If you think your child needs to be seen by a doctor at WellSpan you can go to their website to schedule an appointment online at any one of the offices.