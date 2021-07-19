Title IX and girls' sports with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on July 19 to discuss the transgender athlete debate.

YORK, Pa. — Whether or not transgender athletes should be able to compete on the sports teams with those of the gender they identify as has been a topic of political debate in the last year.

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43 on July 19 to discuss the transgender athlete debate.

Perry shared that one of the reasons she's interested in learning more about this debate is because all of her daughters are athletes, and if the topic comes up within her own life, she wants to be educated. This is why both she and Posteraro spoke with Pennsylvania Representative Barb Gleim about legislation she has introduced: the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act."

The legislation explores the transgender athlete debate, and explores how the debate relates to Title IX, which protects every citizen of the United States against discrimination on the basis of sex. In this week's podcast, they also discuss President Biden's executive order on preventing and combating discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation, which also plays into the transgender athlete debate.

This podcast is now live.

