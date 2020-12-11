Time to get into the Christmas Spirit: Hersheypark Christmas Candylane opens this weekend

Hersheypark has plenty of holiday activities for the entire family this season. With some festive favorites returning -- that of course means Santa and his reindeer.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Take a sleigh ride down to Hersheypark this weekend, because they are officially decked out for the holiday season!

Their Christmas Candylane Experience officially kicks off Christmas at the park on Friday November 13, running with select dates until January 3.

Hersheypark has plenty of holiday activities for the entire family this season. With some festive favorites returning -- that of course means Santa and his nine reindeer!

Even brighter than before, they have also added more lights.

Hersheypark Christmas Candylane holiday attraction will open to the public on select dates from Nov. 13, 2020, through Jan. 3, 2021. The attraction will feature:

more than 5 million twinkling lights -- the most ever for the seasonal celebration

rides and coasters, including the all-new Candymonium

Santa; an up-close look at all nine live reindeer on a newly expanded viewing platform

shopping in the all-new Hersheypark Supply Co. and HP Collections shops

Hersheypark Supply Co. and HP Collections shops signature hot chocolate and other sweet treats

Tickets for Christmas Candylane are on sale now at Hersheypark.com/Christmas for guests to buy early online and save.

Reservations are still required for guests with daily admission tickets attending seasonal events at Hersheypark, with extensive safety enhancements detailed at Hersheypark.com/safety.php.