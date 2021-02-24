Volunteers from Central Pa. requested for Texas plumbing repairs

Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) is looking for volunteers who have plumbing experience, to head down to Texas and help with recovery efforts.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — While disaster relief efforts are underway in Texas, a Lancaster County non-profit is looking to help.

Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) is working with several organizations, volunteer groups, and local churches to send relief down to Texas.

Currently, they are looking for volunteers who have plumbing experience to head down there with them to help with phase one recovery.

Texans continue to seek aid following the winter storm there as millions of people are still struggling with the aftermath.

Power may be restores for most of the area, but plumbing is now part of the recovery efforts. That's why volunteers with MDS are heading to Texas to help homeowners repair broken pipes and water lines, on top of residents dealing with water shortages, and flooded homes.

Kevin King, The Executive Director of MDS says they are searching for volunteers who are experienced in plumbing repairs. Drywall repair, flooring, and other damages are not their focus. King says their goal is to restore the integrity of water supply lines in Texas homes.

Volunteers will be working in Texas Gulf Coast counties, and helping people in San Antonio and Houston.

If you are able to volunteer, you can call Deanna Frey at 1-800-241-8111 or register online here.

MDS is working to obtain plumbing supplies in bulk, but for now volunteers are asked to please use their own tools and personal protective equipment to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mennonite Disaster Service says relief efforts will continue in Texas past the first phase which they are currently in. They will continue to look for volunteers to help with long term response.

You can find more information about Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS) on their website.