Helpful tips for teaching kids how to read while at home

YORK, Pa. — Are kids reading less in 2020?

A recent study found that in the 2019-2020 school year, the average child made about two-thirds of the reading gains they would have made in a normal school year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping many kids at home in an online learning environment, there are several ways parents can help them improve their reading skills.

Sara Rich, CEO and Co-Founder of Just Right Reader, shared her thoughts and tips with FOX43's Amy Lutz on FOX43 Morning News.