Helpful tips for teaching kids how to read while at home

FOX43's Amy Lutz discusses fun, easy ways parents can get their kids to read with advice from the CEO of Just Right Reader.

YORK, Pa. — Are kids reading less in 2020?

A recent study found that in the 2019-2020 school year, the average child made about two-thirds of the reading gains they would have made in a normal school year.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic keeping many kids at home in an online learning environment, there are several ways parents can help them improve their reading skills.

Sara Rich, CEO and Co-Founder of Just Right Reader, shared her thoughts and tips with FOX43's Amy Lutz on FOX43 Morning News.

