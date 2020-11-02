DIY Valentine's tips and treats with Tastykake

The Dessert Diva explains how to add a little extra sweetness to your Tastykake favorites.

YORK, Pa. — Valentine's Day is only a few days away!

If you want to look outside the chocolate box when it comes to gifts for your sweetie, Tastykake has some easy options!

Dessert Diva, Mandy Mellinger, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off these unique ideas.

Check it out in the clip above and make them for yourself!

Kiss Me Kakes

Ingredients:

• 1 Family pack of Tastykake Tender Loving Kakes

• Candy melts (pink, white or red)

• Sprinkles

Instructions:

• Melt candy melts in a bowl.

• Dip half the Tender Loving Kake into the candy melt.

• Add sprinkles.

• Place on parchment lined baking sheet and let cool in the fridge

Sweetheart Sandwiches

Ingredients:

• Tastykake Powdered Mini Donuts or Red Velvet Mini Donuts

• Your choice of ice cream

• Pink and red sprinkles

Instructions:

• Split the mini donut in half

• Add a small scoop of ice cream

• After selecting your center, roll the sandwich in the sprinkles of your choice.

• Enjoy!

Ladybug Donuts

Ingredients:

• Tastykake Sweetie Kakes

• Heart Shaped Sprinkles

• Edible Candy Eyes

• Black or brown icing

Instructions:

• Unwrap the Sweetie Kakes 12. ct. pack and lay out on a plate.

• Using chocolate icing, create a line down the middle of the cupcake to create two wings.

• Add a circle of icing on one end of the line to create the ladybug’s head.

• Add a pair of edible candy eyes

• For an extra festive touch, add a few extra heart sprinkles.