Sweet deals happening now for Hershey Restaurant Week

Now through May 2, you can find deals at nine restaurants at the sweetest place on earth.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There's some pretty sweet deals happening this week in Hershey and that's because it's Restaurant Week!

Now through May 2, you can find deals at nine restaurants at the sweetest place on earth.

Participating restaurants are offering two to three course meals from $22 to $38.

All restaurants are following COVID-19 safety protocols.

Hershey employees encourage diners to make reservations ahead of time. Dine in and take out options are also available.

You can find more information on Hershey Restaurant Week and menu options online.