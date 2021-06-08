Annual sunflower festival returns to Maple Lawn Farms in York County

Get your buckets ready! The fifth annual Maple Lawn Farms Sunflower Festival is back starting this weekend.

It's the perfect event to brighten up your weekend plans; the festival will kick off on Aug. 6, and run for the following two weekends. Farmers planted eight acres of sunflowers with over 20 varieties to pick from.

Early Bloomers weekend runs from Aug. 6 through Aug. 8. The remaining two weekends will feature live music.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time online.

The Maple Lawn Farm Market will also be open.

You can also sip on some wine from their winery at their tasting room, open on Saturdays and Sundays.

Friday Sunflower Festival Times: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday Sunflower Festival Times: 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sunday Sunflower Festival Times: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more details about the event, visit their website.