Stuck inside? Teach the family how to cook!

Beat the boredom of social distancing and keep the kids entertained by getting everyone involved in making dinner.
Credit: FOX43

Schools are closed for the kids and your home has turned into a mix between a daycare center and scholastic complex. There's no need to fear. What better way to pass the time than getting the whole family involved with something that is equally educational and delicious: cooking!

In the digital age, you can ditch the classic cookbook and watch tasty recipes made right in front of you. Masterclass is considered the industry standard for subscription-based cooking tutorials, where you can learn from world-renowned chefs like Gordon Ramsay and Wolfgang Puck. Subscriptions run $15 a month.

There are a number of free websites which offer up great recipes with occasional video tutorials. Skinnytaste, Delish, and Tasty are my personal favorites.

Here are some quick, easy, and delicious recipes from my personal collection you can try at home:

Basil Parmesan-Crusted Salmon

Pesto Penne w/ Shrimp & Peas

Baked Potato Cheesesteaks

Chicken Pesto Pizza

Bucatini w/ Spicy Shrimp, Arugula, and Breadcrumbs

Cilantro Lime Fish Tacos

Butternut Squash & Black Bean Enchiladas