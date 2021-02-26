Stewart's to unveil new spiked seltzers next week

Vic Stambaugh of Brewery Products spoke with FOX43 on Feb. 26 about Stewart's new Premium Spiked Seltzers, set to hit shelves March 1.

YORK, Pa. — Vic Stambaugh of Brewery Products joined the FOX43 team this morning to discuss the latest release from Stewart's: spiked seltzers.

Spiked seltzers are certainly having their moment currently. What makes Stewart's seltzers different, according to Stambaugh, is that they remind us of our childhoods.

Stewart's was founded in 1924 by schoolteacher Frank Stewart who "dreamed of creating and selling the world’s best tasting and only licorice-based root beer." That root beer has become a staple of carnivals, boardwalks, and the like in the past one hundred years.

This is why the company decided to turn that root beer - and other famous Stewart's flavors - into something for adults. A way of transitioning that childhood flavor we came to know to adulthood.

Stewart's spiked seltzers are 5% ABV and are available in four classic flavors: root beer, black cherry, orange, and new raspberry lime. The seltzers are all gluten free, vegan, and made with all-natural flavors. The drinks are also only 100 calories.

Root beer, black cheery, and orange will be available in single-flavor packs as well as variety packs. Variety packs will include six of each flavor. Twelve packs will include three of each flavor and will include raspberry lime.