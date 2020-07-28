State leaders to hold hearing regarding COVID-19 impacts on restaurants and bars

Restaurants and bars are among some of the businesses hit hard by COVID-19. Officials are holding a hearing to discuss reforms to help.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Talks are expected to continue on Tuesday, on what can be done to help bars and restaurants struggling from the pandemic.

Restaurants and bars are some of the businesses that have been hit hard. Some closing all together while others are struggling to stay afloat.

Pennsylvania House Republicans are holding a hearing to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on bars and restaurants across the state. They are also expected to come up with a plan for economic recovery.

The house majority policy committee will hear from three different panels on Tuesday. One for restaurants, one for bars, and one for social clubs. Business owners are expected to speak at the hearing about their struggles during the pandemic.

Some of the businesses expected to speak at the hearing include Mick's All American Pub in Lancaster County, Racehorse Tavern in York County, and the Mechanicsburg Social Club in Cumberland County.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine will also be at the hearing, where she's expected to provide a written testimony.

Its been just over one week since officials in Pennsylvania issued new restrictions on restaurants, reducing indoor capacity to 25%.

While these businesses are doing everything they can to adjust to the new rules, they are hoping for proposals to be drawn up that would give them some relief.