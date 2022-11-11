Family of Spring Grove woman who died of brain cancer building library pavilion in her honor

Kate Warner died of an aggressive form of brain cancer at 32, 10 weeks after her diagnosis. Her partner and family honor her memory at the library she frequented.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Kate Warner was just 32 years old when she died from a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer, glioblastoma.

She had been diagnosed only 10 weeks before.

The Spring Grove native was a book aficionado. She had been going to school to earn her Library Science degree when she passed in December 2021.

"She had a love of reading," Warner's partner of 15 years, Jordan Stabley, said.

In her earlier years, she could often be found at Glatfelter Memorial Library, where she learned to read using the same books that are still on the shelves today.

Stabley and Warner's family are honoring her memory with a pavilion at the library. The structure will serve as a place of peace for her loved ones and a gathering spot for outdoor events and library activities.

"It's a win-win," Stabley said. "It's a place to honor her and also expand the library's capabilities. It's a great thing for the community."

To raise funds for the project, her family and the Friends of the Library will host a Jazz and Art fundraiser at Glatfelter Memorial Library.

There will be music from the Jeff Stabley Trio, numerous pieces of art that were donated to the Library available for silent auction and wine and cheese to snack on.

The Nov. 12 event is open to the public with a suggested $20 donation. The fundraiser runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door or can be purchased in advance here.