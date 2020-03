FOX43's Amy Lutz and Bradon Long traveled to Gunpowder Falls in Shrewsbury Township for this month's 'Something's Brewing'

YORK, Pa. — It's time to learn more about local craft brews in this month's 'Something's Brewing' segment with the York County Ale Trail.

Amy Lutz and Bradon Long met up with Glenn Smith from the York County Ale Trail at Gunpowder Falls Brewing.