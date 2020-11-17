"Small Business Revolution," helps community during COVID-19 Pandemic

FOX43's Jackie De tore talks to co-hosts of the show, "Small Business Revolution," including renovation icon, Ty Pennington.

YORK, Pa. — A recent poll conducted by The Deluxe Corporation shows that nearly nine out of 10 Americans are worried about small businesses' future in their community.

Now more than ever, they need our support and the "Small Business Revolution," team wants to help.

Season 5 of "Small Business Revolution," will give an inside look at what small business owners are struggling with every day amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackie De Tore spoke to co-hosts, Amanda Brinkman and Ty Pennington, about the show and how people can help small businesses in their own community.