Keeping your skin safe: What to know during Skin Cancer Awareness Month

May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month

YORK, Pa. — With over 5 million cases diagnosed in the United States each year, skin cancer is America's most common cancer.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to keep people separated, there are still ways to come together to help save lives during Skin Cancer Awareness Month.

On FOX43 Morning News, Hillary Lebouitz-Schaefer and Heather Witmer, Owners of Lebo Skin Care Center, discussed the early signs of skin cancer and how people can prevent it from getting worse.