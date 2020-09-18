Simple school lunches with Weis Markets

Here are some school lunch ideas for your kids.

Kids are back in school!

Of course, it can be a challenge making sure your child is getting the nutrition they need.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Erin Dunleavy, MS, RDN, LDN a Weis Markets in-store dietitian, offered some tips and tricks on what you can send to school with your child.

Here's a Snack Lunch Formula you can check out:

Whole Grain + Fruit + Vegetable + Protein + Optional Treat

Examples:

Popcorn + Grapes + Baby Carrots + Sliced Deli Turkey + Almonds + Fun-Size Chocolate Bar

Whole Grain Crackers + Sliced Cheese + Snap Peas + Hummus + Clementine

Granola + Blueberries + Greek Yogurt + Cucumber