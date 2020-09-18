Simple school lunches with Weis Markets

Kids are back in school!
Of course, it can be a challenge making sure your child is getting the nutrition they need.
Today on FOX43 Morning News, Erin Dunleavy, MS, RDN, LDN a Weis Markets in-store dietitian, offered some tips and tricks on what you can send to school with your child.
Here's a Snack Lunch Formula you can check out:
Whole Grain + Fruit + Vegetable + Protein + Optional Treat
Examples:
Popcorn + Grapes + Baby Carrots + Sliced Deli Turkey + Almonds + Fun-Size Chocolate Bar
Whole Grain Crackers + Sliced Cheese + Snap Peas + Hummus + Clementine
Granola + Blueberries + Greek Yogurt + Cucumber
