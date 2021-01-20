Security remains top priority at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Inauguration day

Extra safety measures have been in place for several days now, as a precaution for potential armed protests.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With inauguration day upon us security remains a top priority at Pennsylvania's capitol in Harrisburg.

Extra safety measures have been in place for several days now, as a precaution for potential armed protests.

Ramped up security not only at Pennsylvania's capitol but at capitols across the country and of course in Washington D.C. This after the FBI issued a warning of potential armed protests.

Since that alert came out local agencies have been working together to ensure the safety of Pennsylvanians.

The capitol complex in Harrisburg is closed on Wednesday for safety measures. The U.S. Postal Service also taking precautions and removing ten mailboxes near the capitol.

Officials have said, having a plan in place gives them flexibility on responding regardless of the changing nature of what event is taking place.

Authorities are working 24/7 monitoring security online and on social media.

Troy Thompson the Press Secretary of the State Department of General Services explained how they have not identified any direct threats to the Pennsylvania Capitol.

"The PA Capitol Police continue to monitor intelligence channels and work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure the appropriate resources are available to protect the capitol Complex," said Thompson.

Tuesday evening he told FOX43, they have not received any requests to organize protests at the capitol.