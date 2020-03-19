Screening tents for COVID-19 set up outside Geisinger Holy Spirit in Camp Hill

New restrictions are in place for Geisinger Hospital in Camp Hill Cumberland County, including a large white medical tent for COVID-19 screening.
According to officals, the tent is set up outside of Geisinger Holy Spirit in preparations for more cases of COVID-19 to start popping up.
Geisinger said it's not because of an increase in demand, but the large white medical tent will be used for screening patients who may have COVID-19. Officials said they have been actively monitoring and developing new measures with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.
RELATED: Geisinger suspends elective surgical procedures, alters visitor policy in response to coronavirus outbreak
RELATED: Geisinger enacts masking recommendations and visitor restrictions at all hospitals and clinics as a coronavirus precaution
They are also working to keep their staff and patients safety a top priority.
The hospitals have also put all elective and non-urgent procedures and surgeries on hold, for at least the next two weeks. There are new restrictions on visitors -- each patient is only allowed on visitor, and that visitor needs to be healthy and an immediate family member or caregiver.
Geisinger is also asking anyone considering coming in to call a doctor first, and to only go into the ER if it is a true emergenc