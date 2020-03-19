Screening tents for COVID-19 set up outside Geisinger Holy Spirit in Camp Hill

Hospitals across Pennsylvania are further preparing for an increase in COVID-19 screening.

New restrictions are in place for Geisinger Hospital in Camp Hill Cumberland County, including a large white medical tent for COVID-19 screening.

According to officals, the tent is set up outside of Geisinger Holy Spirit in preparations for more cases of COVID-19 to start popping up.

Geisinger said it's not because of an increase in demand, but the large white medical tent will be used for screening patients who may have COVID-19. Officials said they have been actively monitoring and developing new measures with the evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

They are also working to keep their staff and patients safety a top priority.

The hospitals have also put all elective and non-urgent procedures and surgeries on hold, for at least the next two weeks. There are new restrictions on visitors -- each patient is only allowed on visitor, and that visitor needs to be healthy and an immediate family member or caregiver.