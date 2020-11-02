State Police warn people to be vigilant due to recent scam reports

Authorities share tips while seeing a variety of scams with hackers targeting people in South Central Pennsylvania.

YORK, Pa. — Phone calls, e-mails, text messages -- these are just some of the ways hackers try and trick you into giving them your personal information.

No one wants to fall victim to a scam. Meanwhile hackers have been known to be successful while preying on people, trying to gain access to any personal information that can benefit them.

Trooper Megan Ammerman, Pennsylvania State Police tweeted out a burglary and scam warning on Monday. She said one of the well known crimes happening are distraction burglaries in addition to people giving out personal information.

Ammerman wants to remind people to always be vigilant, saying scams happen year round. However, right now there are certain scams police are seeing more of in the area.

"We're seeing a lot of online scams and phone scams in the area. That their loved ones are in jail and they need bail money. We're also seeing a lot of people going door to door that they are involved in a paving business, they want money upfront and then you get scammed upfront," said Ammerman.

Another scam that's been circulating -- the FBI put out a warning about government impersonation fraud, part of a social security scam.

They say calls can get aggressive and can often 'spoof' the FBI headquarters phone number. These calls often target young people, and the elderly asking for the victims social security number.

A few reminders to help protect yourself from getting scammed -- Ammerman says to never give out personal information to people you don't know or trust.