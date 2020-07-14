Saving money, while giving back to community: Treasures Markets opens in Lancaster

Treasures Markets isn't your ordinary grocery store. The non-profit retail organization offers affordable food and creates jobs in Lancaster.

LANCASTER, Pa. — You can find many hidden gems while exploring the City of Lancaster, including a new discounted grocery and thrift store on Franklin Street.

Treasures Markets has been open for about two weeks, and they are already making their mark in Lancaster -- providing jobs and quality discounted items for customers.

Treasures Markets isn't your ordinary grocery store, they are a non-profit retail organization. They offer brand name food, clothing, furniture, household items, and more -- for prices you can't beat!

A city store but not city prices!

— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) July 14, 2020

While they want to provide necessary food and living items to their customers, the opening of the store has also created jobs in Lancaster.

Mike Mitchell, The Chairman of Treasures Markets says if you're looking to save money and help out the Lancaster community, Treasures is the place to shop.

"You can come out save money, thats the first thing we try and do we buy close outs and get you some really good prices on things," said Mitchell.

The store is located in Lancaster at 515 N Franklin Street, a location they carefully sought out after studying the demographics and wanting to make it accessible for shoppers.

"A lot of people live in this area, a lot of people can walk into the store and see what we have, the prices are very attractive as well as... again the proceeds go right back to the community. so its kind of a win win situation," said Mitchell.

Helping people get back on their feet, the market works with Water Street Mission. The mission receives profits the store generates, but Treasures Markets also works with them to employee people from Water Street Mission.

They offer competitive wages, and benefits -- and so far Mitchell says, shoppers have given wonderful feedback in regards to the employees and the store.

Treasures Markets strives to do good in the community. They employee people with Water Street Mission, and some proceedes go back to them too!



— Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) July 14, 2020

The store wouldn't be functioning to its best ability today if it wasn't for the High Foundation. They financed building the store and helped stock up the inventory. Funding also came from the Community First Fund of Lancaster.

Treasures Markets is located at first 515 N Franklin Street. They are open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Closed on Sundays.

You can learn more about their mission and apply for available jobs on their website.