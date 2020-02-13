Love is in the air, as Royer's Flowers is getting ready for Valentine's Day

Roses are red, violets are blue, there's still time to get flowers for your loved ones too.

YORK, Pa. — Love is in the air, and Royer's Flowers is getting ready for their single most busiest day of the year-- Valentine's Day.

It's all hands on deck preparing for February 14 at Royer's. This year they say their top requested items are of course roses, but they are also seeing a lot of customers requesting a mixture of flowers too.

Woody Felty, the Vice President of Merchandising at Royer's says they are still accepting orders, but he encourages people to come in and pick something out for their special someone -- they are more than happy to help.

"Come in, talk to the girls and the staff at the front counter, take a look at our cooler. You can take a walk through and see what catches your eye. Pick what you like that's the best way to purchase," says Felty.

He says small arrangements start at $20-$25, medium arrangements begin at $30-$35, and larger arrangements start at $75-$100. You can also add finishing touches to your flowers with chocolates, teddy bears, balloons, and more.

They have special Valentine's Day Hours:

Thursday they are open from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Friday they are open from 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.