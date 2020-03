The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA began remodeling 21 bedrooms and the east kitchen within the home.

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Ronald McDonald house in Hershey is undergoing significant renovations.

On February 5, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA began remodeling 21 bedrooms and the east kitchen within the home.

It is the first time those areas have been remodeled since 1984.