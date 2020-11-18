'Rescue Christmas': The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign kicks off in Lancaster

Bells will be ringing once again across Lancaster County! Donations through the red kettle campaign give back to help several thousand families in Lancaster.

The Salvation Army of Lancaster is officially kicking off their in-person red kettle campaign on Wednesday.

Officers with the Salvation Army say this is their biggest campaign of the year, where they see the most donations which help with funding and giving back to those in need.

This year. donations are especially crucial.

The Salvation Army has been dealing with a decrease of red kettles over recent years. Now because of the pandemic numbers have dropped even more, during a time when the extra help is needed to help the many families struggling because of COVID-19.

This year's campaign theme is 'Rescue Christmas'.

A virtual campaign pushing for online donations began last week. The Salvation Army is using #RescueChristmas to help spread the word on social media.

The virtual aspect of the annual in-person campaign allows for them to reach people who aren't venturing out, but would still like to donate this holiday season.

Lieutenant Michael Buzzard with the Salvation Army of Lancaster says the number of families they are now helping because of COVID-19 has gone up immensely. From emergency food distributions, to rent, and utility assistance... he says any donation big or small truly makes a difference.

Helping over 3,000 families in Lancaster, donations also help with toys for kids for Christmas.

He says any donation will make a difference. There is also contactless donating available this year! It's as easy as scanning the QR code on your phone, which should be located at the top of every red kettle.

The Salvation Army of Lancaster is always looking for more volunteers. They do have less this year because of the pandemic. However, they are taking extra safety measures to keep both them and donors safe.

