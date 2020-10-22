Re-imagine Pumpkin Glow at Hershey Gardens starting this weekend

There's a lot of sweet tricks to see at their biggest event of the year! The annual Pumpkin Glow kicks off on Saturday with new safety changes because of COVID-19.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Halloween is a little over one week away, and Hershey Gardens is glowing from top to bottom with 150 painted pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns.

There's a lot of sweet tricks to see at their biggest event of the year! The annual Pumpkin Glow event kicks off on Saturday October 24, with some new safety changes because of the pandemic.

Pumpkin Glow is re-imagined this year because of COVID-19. Social distancing is a priority, and the event that is typically held at night will now take place during the day with additional hours.

Plenty of activities for the kids:

Puppet shows in The Children's Garden Amphitheater

Theatrical performances by children from Hershey Area Playhouse in The Children's Garden Amphitheater

Food trucks

Scavenger hunt

Laura Morgan, owner of The Shoppe on Chocolate in Hershey Pa., will be selling customized pumpkins. Guests can have their names added to a decorative pumpkin, etc.,

The Halloween-themed event will take place on October 24, 25, 31, and November 1 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., at Hershey Gardens.

Hey! Look who got a custom @FOX43 🎃!! Thank you @hersheygardens! 🖤🧡



Their spooktacular Pumpkin Glow event all starts this Saturday.



😷 Bring a mask

🧛🏻‍♂️ Wear a costume

🍫 Will be given out safely! pic.twitter.com/kF8XLJ1a4a — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) October 22, 2020

Hershey Gardens is not forgetting about the candy this year! Candy bags will be pre-packaged for kids to take home some yummy treats.

Kids are encouraged to dress up, so don't forget your costume!