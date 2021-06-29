Pa. Public Utility Commission offers tips to stay cool this summer, and save on utility bills

Some of their tips include setting your thermostat at 78 degrees while you're at home, keeping blinds closed, and only using lights when necessary.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The heat can sometimes mean power systems are working overtime to keep your home cool.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) says that cooling your home uses more energy and money than anything else in your residence. The U.S. Department of Energy says the typical U.S. household's electric bill is about $137 per month in the summer but when these high temps hit, that bill can be much higher.

The PUC is offering tips to not only keep you cool this summer but also help you save on your utility bills:

Set your thermostat at 78 degrees while you are home; 85 degrees when you're away

Keep blinds and curtains closed

Use a ceiling fan if you have one

Avoid using a clothes dryer and dishwasher; if you have to use them, do so in the early morning or late evening

Use your microwave instead of your oven

Replace filters monthly for maximum benefit and check air and return vents on a regular basis to keep circulation air paths clear

Use only lights and appliances you really need. Even a basic lightbulb can add heat to a room

Wash full loads of clothes in cold water whenever possible and avoid over-drying

Relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight or stay on the lowest floor of your home

Air leaks waste energy dollars year-round; caulking and weather-stripping will help keep cool air in

Also, make sure you are keeping yourself safe in the high heat. According to the PUC, roughly 175 Americans die from heat-related deaths in the summer. To stay safe, they recommend: