Pa. Public Utility Commission offers tips to stay cool this summer, and save on utility bills

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The heat can sometimes mean power systems are working overtime to keep your home cool.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) says that cooling your home uses more energy and money than anything else in your residence. The U.S. Department of Energy says the typical U.S. household's electric bill is about $137 per month in the summer but when these high temps hit, that bill can be much higher.
The PUC is offering tips to not only keep you cool this summer but also help you save on your utility bills:
- Set your thermostat at 78 degrees while you are home; 85 degrees when you're away
- Keep blinds and curtains closed
- Use a ceiling fan if you have one
- Avoid using a clothes dryer and dishwasher; if you have to use them, do so in the early morning or late evening
- Use your microwave instead of your oven
- Replace filters monthly for maximum benefit and check air and return vents on a regular basis to keep circulation air paths clear
- Use only lights and appliances you really need. Even a basic lightbulb can add heat to a room
- Wash full loads of clothes in cold water whenever possible and avoid over-drying
- Relax in rooms that do not receive direct sunlight or stay on the lowest floor of your home
- Air leaks waste energy dollars year-round; caulking and weather-stripping will help keep cool air in
Also, make sure you are keeping yourself safe in the high heat. According to the PUC, roughly 175 Americans die from heat-related deaths in the summer. To stay safe, they recommend:
- You stay indoors as much as possible, especially if you have chronic health problems
- Spend time in A/C, even just two hours a day can help reduce the risk of heat-related illness
- Strenuous activity should be reduced, eliminated, or rescheduled to the coolest time of the day
- Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty; aim for around 100 ounces per day
- Do not leave children or pets in a vehicle, even for a few minutes