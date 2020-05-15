Protestors plan second rally to reopen Pennsylvania for Friday at the Capitol

Backlash against shutdown orders in Pennsylvania continue. A planned protest is scheduled for Friday at the Capitol.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvanians will pack the streets surrounding the Capitol on Friday, for the second planned protest by the group "Reopen PA", in Harrisburg.

The groups is pushing for Governor Tom Wolf to lift stay at home orders, and to reopen the commonwealth.

For the second time in nearly four weeks a planned rally will take place at the Capitol.

The first rally on April 20, drew nearly 1,000 people.

At the protest in April drivers were honking horns, people were on foot holding signs and waving American flag -- and a lot of people were seen without wearing any masks, or practicing social distancing.

“We all take risks. That’s part of living,” said Cole Young of Bedford County, at the April 20 rally. “You gotta’ let life continue. Without incomes, without jobs, we can’t live it.”

A few lawmakers critical of the Governor's plans are expected to join the group "Reopen PA", at Fridays protest against the shutdown.

Rally round two comes as many states are starting to ease up on restrictions including Maryland, as they just announced they are listing stay at home orders.

The stay at home order for Pennsylvania counties that are still in the red phase, is until June 4.