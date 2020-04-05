Proposed bill would allow real estate industry to fully resume work

House Bill 2412 is at a standstill, while it waits for a vote from the Senate. The bill would deem the real estate industry essential during the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One industry that hasn't been able to perform their usual duties in Pennsylvania is Real Estate. A piece of legislation is at a standstill, waiting to move forward that could possibly change that.

It's been one week since the State House passed a bill that would consider the real estate industry essential. Currently in the commonwealth, realtors can't allow anyone looking to purchase a home to physically see it in person.

Real estate purchases are considered a non-essential business, and that includes everything that comes with it like showings, and inspections -- all that happen in person.

Whether you're a first time home buyer, or just looking for a new home -- it would be tough to make a big purchase like that without physically seeing the house in person.

Although it's not ideal, some may be fine with it.

However-- House Bill 2412 would consider realtors essential which would allow them to get back to work to their entirety.

"Given the pandemic, especially, I think a lot of people are very conscious of the fact that there are going to be hiccups in the process," said Jessica Lautz with the National Association of Relators.

COVID-19 has changed how the real estate business operates. Now, realtors are offering virtual tours and providing more photos for buyers.

Realtors say there is still interest in people buying and selling, but there's uncertainty on when to close on a new home that is causing trouble.

House Bill 2412 passed in the house with a 125 to 77 vote. It now stands in the Senate for consideration to allow the real estate industry to be classified as essential.